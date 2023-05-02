Edison International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $365 million.

The Rosemead, California-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share.

