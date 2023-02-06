Flexsteel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period.

