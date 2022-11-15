Hugoton: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) on Monday reported profit of $9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The express trust for XTO Energy with profit interets in its natural gas assets posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

