SiriusPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported profit of $142.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $684.9 million in the period.

