    Comtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

    March 9, 2023 GMT

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

    The Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

    The communications company posted revenue of $133.7 million in the period.

