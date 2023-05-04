OFS Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 37 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

