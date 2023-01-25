Universal Stainless: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) _ Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgeville, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The specialty steel maker posted revenue of $56.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.1 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $202.1 million.

