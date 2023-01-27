LCNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) _ LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

The bank, based in Lebanon, Ohio, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.1 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $75.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB