Westaim: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Tuesday reported profit of $94.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The investment company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEDXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEDXF