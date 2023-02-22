Evertec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 65 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $161.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $239 million, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $618.4 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.53 to $2.64 per share, with revenue in the range of $638 million to $647 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTC