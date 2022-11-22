Tsakos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $51.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.48.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $223.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $170.9 million.

_____

