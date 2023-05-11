Team: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its first quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $5.69 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.24 per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $202.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TISI