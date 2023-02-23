NeoGenomics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $144.3 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $509.7 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 38 cents per share to a loss of 32 cents per share.

