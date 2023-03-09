Iridex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $7.5 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $57 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRIX