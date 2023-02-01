Kilroy Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $139.9 million, or $1.17 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.15 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $52.6 million, or 45 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $284.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $556.6 million, or $4.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

Kilroy Realty expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRC