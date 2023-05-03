Brightcove: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Brightcove expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $51 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Brightcove expects full-year earnings in the range of 3 cents to 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $204 million to $209 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.99. A year ago, they were trading at $7.04.

