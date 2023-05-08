Shockwave Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $39.1 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.6 million.

Shockwave Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $700 million to $720 million.

