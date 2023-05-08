ISG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $78.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $75 million.

