Markel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $689.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $49.05. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $26.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $18.47 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.61 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.45 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $214.1 million, or $23.57 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $13.27 billion.

