Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $87 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.05 to $11.85 per share.

