Psychemedics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $384,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The drug testing company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period.

