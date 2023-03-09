Safeguard Scientifics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.3 million, or 87 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFE