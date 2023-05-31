Emeren Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $194,000 in its first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOL