Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.52, staying the same over the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBCP