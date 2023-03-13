Uranium Energy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Monday reported net income of $10.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corpus Christi, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The uranium mining and exploration company posted revenue of $47.9 million in the period.

