Deere: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ Deere & Co. (DE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $7.44.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.08 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $15.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.35 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.13 billion, or $23.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.92 billion.

