Travelers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $975 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $4.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $4.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $9.7 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.83 billion.

