Afya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 34 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $136.7 million in the period.

Afya shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.85, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFYA