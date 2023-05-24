Petco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Petco expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 48 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $6.15 billion to $6.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOOF