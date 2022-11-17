Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its third quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DESP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DESP