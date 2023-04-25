Shutterstock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $215.3 million in the period.

Shutterstock expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $844 million to $853 million.

