Kamada: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $484,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million.

