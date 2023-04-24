Heartland Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $52.8 million.

The Denver-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $247 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $182.2 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTLF