UiPath: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $308.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $328.4 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $272 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion.

