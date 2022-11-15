Krispy Kreme: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $377.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.5 million.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year earnings in the range of 29 cents to 32 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNUT