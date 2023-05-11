AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Aeglea: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 11, 2023 GMT

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its first quarter.

    The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

    The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $198,000 in the period.

    The company’s shares closed at 16 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.47.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGLE

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.