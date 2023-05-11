Aeglea: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $198,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 16 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.47.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGLE