Ranger Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $52 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The company posted revenue of $258.1 million in the period.

