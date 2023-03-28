IHS Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP NEWS
    March 28, 2023 GMT

    LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $272.8 million in its fourth quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents.

    The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $526.2 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $460.4 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

    IHS Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion.

