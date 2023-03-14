J.Jill: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1 million.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $147.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $42.2 million, or $2.95 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $615.3 million.

