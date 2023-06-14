Mesabi: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Tuesday reported profit of $1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The iron ore miner posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

