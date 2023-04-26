Origin Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $24.3 million.

The bank, based in Ruston, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $136.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $93.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OBNK