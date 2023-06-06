Yext: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $412,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $99.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Yext expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $101.5 million to $102.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Yext expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $404 million to $407 million.

