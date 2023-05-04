Potbelly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBPB