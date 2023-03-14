March 14, 2023 GMT
Value Line: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.
The investment research provider posted revenue of $10 million in the period.
_____
