Park Hotels & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Tysons, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $92 million, or 42 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 34 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $33 million, or 15 cents per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts, based in Tysons, Virginia, posted revenue of $648 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $622 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.76 to $2.12 per share.

