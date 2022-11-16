Star Bulk Carriers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $109.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $364.1 million in the period.

_____

