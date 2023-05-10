Energous: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $96,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $97,000.

