Ligand: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported earnings of $41.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.28 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

Ligand expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $124 million to $128 million.

