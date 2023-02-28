Nexstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Tuesday reported earnings of $203.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $8.04 per share.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $971.1 million, or $24.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.21 billion.

_____

