NextEra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $6.16 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.15 billion, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.96 billion.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.13 per share.

